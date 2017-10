The Conversation published an op-ed co-written by three UBC researchers about the benefits of co-operative research.

Lorne Whitehead, a physics professor, Marc-David L. Seidel, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, and Michele Mossman, a physics researcher, wrote that “we believe there is merit in accelerating a time-honoured approach to collaborative research, and that now is the right time to do so.”

The op-ed also appeared in the National Post.