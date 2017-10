Aziz Ghahary, a professor in UBC’s department of surgery, helped create an app-enabled bandage that can sense when a wound is becoming infected, CTV Vancouver Island reported.

“GelDerm” was created by University of Victoria bioengineer Mohsen Akbari, Ghahary and Yu Shrike Zhang at the Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

A similar story appeared in the Times Colonist.