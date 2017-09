Kathrin Stoll, a researcher and postdoctoral fellow in the school of population and public health and the division of midwifery in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed on Breakfast Television about providing women with information about childbirth.

She discussed the need for evidence-based information for young people to counteract information they receive from the media. The segment starts at the 1:58 mark.

Stoll was also interviewed on Roundhouse Radio on the same topic.