UBC experts on priority issues at UBCM convention

September 26, 2017

Marijuana legalization and housing affordability are on the agenda this week at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver. UBC experts are available to comment on these priority issues:

Marijuana legalization 

Rielle Capler
Faculty of Arts



  • marijuana, medical marijuana



M-J Milloy
Faculty of Medicine


  • epidemiology, illicit drug use, marijuana, medical marijuana, HIV/AIDS

 

Zach Walsh
Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus


  • addiction, marijuana



Housing affordability

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business



  • housing, real estate



Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning, Faculty of Applied Science




  • Urban planning, affordable housing, community planning and development



Nathanael Lauster
Department of Sociology, Faculty of Arts



  • real estate, housing, urban studies



Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business



  • housing, real estate development, mortgages, urban economics

