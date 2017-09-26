UBC experts on priority issues at UBCM convention

Marijuana legalization and housing affordability are on the agenda this week at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver. UBC experts are available to comment on these priority issues:

Marijuana legalization

Rielle Capler

Faculty of Arts

Tel: 604-818-4082

Email: rielle@telus.net

marijuana, medical marijuana

*unavailable Tuesday afternoon

M-J Milloy

Faculty of Medicine

Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 604-416-1533 or 778-848-3420 or khollett@cfenet.ubc.ca

epidemiology, illicit drug use, marijuana, medical marijuana, HIV/AIDS

*available Tuesday, before noon on Wednesday

Zach Walsh

Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus

Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca

addiction, marijuana

*available Tuesday 9:30-11 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and after 2 p.m.; Wednesday before 10 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Housing affordability

Thomas Davidoff

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

housing, real estate

*available Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon

Penny Gurstein

School of Community and Regional Planning, Faculty of Applied Science

Tel: 604-329-0242

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Urban planning, affordable housing, community planning and development

*available Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-9 a.m., Tuesday 1-3 p.m., Wednesday after 4 p.m.

Nathanael Lauster

Department of Sociology, Faculty of Arts

Tel: 604-827-3083

Email: nlauster@mail.ubc.ca

real estate, housing, urban studies

*available Tuesday after 2 p.m., Wednesday before 2 p.m.

Tsur Somerville

UBC Sauder School of Business

Cel: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca