The Canadian Press mentioned work by Mark Haden, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, in an article about the benefits of psychedelic drugs.

Haden is one of the leading experts who say psychedelics could offer a breakthrough for various health conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid addiction.

The CP story appeared on CTV, National Post and Winnipeg Free Press.