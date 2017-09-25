UBC experts on B.C. marijuana legalization framework

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is expected to outline B.C’s next steps in the legalization of recreational marijuana later today. UBC experts are available to comment:

Rielle Capler

Faculty of Arts

Tel: 604-818-4082

Email: rielle@telus.net

marijuana, medical marijuana

*unavailable Tuesday afternoon

M-J Milloy

Faculty of Medicine

Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 604-416-1533 or 778-848-3420 or khollett@cfenet.ubc.ca

epidemiology, illicit drug use, marijuana, medical marijuana, HIV/AIDS

*available Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday, before noon on Wednesday

Zach Walsh

Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus

Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca

addiction, marijuana

*available Monday after 2 p.m.; Tuesday 9:30-11 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and after 2 p.m.; Wednesday before 10 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and after 4 p.m.