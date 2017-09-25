UBC experts on B.C. marijuana legalization framework

September 25, 2017

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is expected to outline B.C’s next steps in the legalization of recreational marijuana later today. UBC experts are available to comment:

Rielle Capler
Faculty of Arts
Tel: 604-818-4082
Email: rielle@telus.net

  • marijuana, medical marijuana

*unavailable Tuesday afternoon

M-J Milloy
Faculty of Medicine
Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 604-416-1533 or 778-848-3420 or khollett@cfenet.ubc.ca

  • epidemiology, illicit drug use, marijuana, medical marijuana, HIV/AIDS

*available Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday, before noon on Wednesday

Zach Walsh
Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus
Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca

  • addiction, marijuana

*available Monday after 2 p.m.; Tuesday 9:30-11 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m. and after 2 p.m.; Wednesday before 10 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2644
Cell: 604.209.3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca

   