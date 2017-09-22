UBC officially opens National Soccer Development Centre

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, 10 a.m.

Location/Map: 3065 Wesbrook Mall

Map: http://bit.ly/2xsQ8Hs

Parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Blvd.

Map: http://bit.ly/2xtGlke (Please display media credentials on your vehicle dashboard.)

Event details: UBC President Santa Ono, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver Whitecaps FC president Bob Lenarduzzi will officially open UBC’s new National Soccer Development Centre. Funding for the $29-million project came primarily from the provincial government and Whitecaps FC, with land provided by UBC. The centre includes a 38,000-square-foot fieldhouse and five fields. The centre will serve UBC varsity athletes, community sports and recreation organizations, and Whitecaps teams of all levels. The centre’s 473,600 square feet of field area is equivalent to 27 hockey rinks, 104 basketball courts or 45,800 foosball tables.

Visuals:

Tour the facility, including weight room, players’ lounge, sports science wing

Scrimmage involving Santa Ono, UBC sports camp participants, varsity athletes, and UBC and Whitecaps mascots

Whitecaps practice adjacent to the facility from 10:15 a.m. to noon

Interviews:

Kavie Toor, UBC senior director of facilities, recreation and sport partnerships

Ravi Kahlon, parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism

Bob Lenarduzzi, Vancouver Whitecaps FC president

Brianna Cairns, UBC varsity track/cross-country athlete

Multimedia:

Photos from today’s event: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zeowkgqf1q38gy7/09.2017%20NSDC%20Opening%20Social.zip?dl=0 Please credit: Paul Joseph/UBC

Time-lapse video of construction (40 MB download): http://bit.ly/2wy5jjn

High-resolution photos of National Soccer Development Centre facilities: https://flic.kr/s/aHsm4GsMAJ