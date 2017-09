Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor of nursing at UBC who focuses on adolescent health, weighed in for a CBC story on a study that found middle and high school students in Canada who tried an e-cigarette are twice as likely to be susceptible to smoking cigarettes.

Saewyc, who was not involved in the study, said if most e-cigarettes in Canada include nicotine then it is likely that young people who vape will end up addicted to nicotine.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.