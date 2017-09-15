Feel like everyone has more friends? You’re not alone

September 15, 2017

Daily Mail reported on UBC research that found it’s common to overestimate how much others socialize which can make people feel bad about themselves.

Ashley Whillans, a professor at Harvard Business School who led the study as a PhD candidate at UBC, said “we hope this paper normalizes the idea that it’s OK to feel like others are more socially successful than you are when you move to a new community.”

Similar stories appeared on Today, Moneyish, Yahoo U.K., Metro, Roundhouse Radio, Kelowna Capital News, Surrey Now-Leader and other Black Press outlets.

   