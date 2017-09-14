U.S. hurricanes highlight B.C. flood vulnerability

UBC landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman was quoted in a Journal of Commerce story on how recent hurricanes in the U.S. underscore similar risks faced by B.C. Lokman believes the provincial and federal governments must play a stronger role in disaster planning in Metro Vancouver, and various decision-makers must collaborate in the effort.

“Developers, policy-makers, design practices, all of these are extremely important and those conversations are not happening at that scale,” Lokman said.