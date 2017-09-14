Running group can help you to quit smoking

Hindustan Times and various media outlets reported on a UBC study that found half the people who completed a running program were able to successfully quit smoking. Participants showed improved mental health and lower average carbon monoxide levels.

Carly Priebe, a UBC postdoctoral fellow who analyzed the program, said results show a community-based exercise program can be an effective aid for smokers who want to quit.

The story also appeared in Business Standard, The Sun UK, CTV Saskatoon, Surrey Leader, Indo-Canadian Voice and Kelowna Capital News.