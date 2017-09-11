UBC’s maintenance worker union votes to strike

Various media outlets reported that the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 882 members at UBC voted in favour of striking. Union Local 882 business manager Adrian David said members have been without a contract for three years.

Leslie Dickson, the associate director of public affairs at UBC, said the university hopes to continue the bargaining process and resolve negotiations before a strike takes place.

A Canadian Press story appeared in the National Post and in Metro News and a similar story appeared on CBC Vancouver.