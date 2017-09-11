UBC experts on B.C. budget update

September 11, 2017

British Columbia’s New Democrat government is expected to unveil its first budget Monday following last week’s throne speech.

UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics, including education, child care, transportation and housing affordability:

Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • Transportation; mobility; ICBC rates

*Limited availability on Monday

Gerald Baier
Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-754-8546
Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca

  • B.C. politics

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Bridge tolls
  • Transit and urban design

Jason Ellis
Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • K-12
  • School boards

Lawrence Frank
School of Population and Public Health and School of Community and Regional Planning
Cell: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

  • Bridge tolls
  • Neighbourhood design and traffic flow; mitigating congestion
  • Technological advancements and real-time road pricing

George Hoberg
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Cell: 778-837-1316
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Kinder Morgan; Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; Site C
  • Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Housing, child care, taxation, affordability

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics

