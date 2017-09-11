UBC experts on B.C. budget update

British Columbia’s New Democrat government is expected to unveil its first budget Monday following last week’s throne speech.
UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics, including education, child care, transportation and housing affordability:
Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
- Transportation; mobility; ICBC rates
Gerald Baier
Department of Political Science
- B.C. politics
Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
- Bridge tolls
- Transit and urban design
Jason Ellis
Department of Educational Studies
- K-12
- School boards
Lawrence Frank
School of Population and Public Health and School of Community and Regional Planning
- Bridge tolls
- Neighbourhood design and traffic flow; mitigating congestion
- Technological advancements and real-time road pricing
George Hoberg
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Kinder Morgan; Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; Site C
- Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy
Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
- Housing, child care, taxation, affordability
Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics