UBC experts on B.C. budget update

British Columbia’s New Democrat government is expected to unveil its first budget Monday following last week’s throne speech.

UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics, including education, child care, transportation and housing affordability:

Werner Antweiler

UBC Sauder School of Business

Transportation; mobility; ICBC rates

Gerald Baier

Department of Political Science

B.C. politics

Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Bridge tolls

Transit and urban design

Jason Ellis

Department of Educational Studies

K-12

School boards

Lawrence Frank

School of Population and Public Health and School of Community and Regional Planning

Bridge tolls

Neighbourhood design and traffic flow; mitigating congestion

Technological advancements and real-time road pricing

George Hoberg

School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Kinder Morgan; Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; Site C

Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Paul Kershaw

School of Population and Public Health

Housing, child care, taxation, affordability

Tsur Somerville

UBC Sauder School of Business

