Daily Mail reported on the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), a giant radio telescope that will be used to study dark energy.

Principal investigator Mark Halpern, a UBC astronomy professor, said “with the Chime telescope we will measure the expansion history of the universe and we expect to further our understanding of the mysterious dark energy that drives the expansion ever faster.”

Similar stories appeared on Radio Canada and Kelowna Daily Courier.