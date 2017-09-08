New radio telescope unveiled in B.C.

Various media outlets featured the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), a giant radio telescope that will look into the depths of the universe and study dark energy. The project includes researchers at UBC.

Principal investigator Mark Halpern, a UBC astronomy professor, said that by mapping the spread of hydrogen in space, he and his team are able to identify existing galaxies and learn if they’re expanding outwards.

Stories appeared on CBC’s The National (CBC Vancouver video, 50:50 mark), International Business Times, Global, Globe and Mail, Vice, MSN, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Castanet and Penticton Western News.