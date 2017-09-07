UBC experts on new B.C. legislative session

September 7, 2017

The B.C. legislature will reconvene Friday, marking the start of the first legislative session that will test the governing deal between the BC NDP and Greens.

A speech from the throne, outlining the government’s agenda and focus for the forthcoming session, will begin at 2 p.m.

UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics, from housing affordability to bridge tolls, ICBC rates and climate policy:

Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • Transportation; mobility; ICBC rates

*Available 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. PT on Thursday, and after 2 p.m. PT on Friday for phone interviews only

Gerald Baier
Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-754-8546
Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca

  • B.C. politics

James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • ICBC; bridge tolls

Maxwell Cameron
Department of Political Science
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca
Cell: 604-786-0992

  • Minority government, supply and confidence, democracy

*Available except Thursday between 12-4 p.m. PT

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Bridge tolls
  • Transit and urban design

Jason Ellis
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • K-12
  • School boards

Lawrence Frank
School of Population and Public Health and School of Community and Regional Planning
Cell: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

  • Bridge tolls
  • Neighbourhood design and traffic flow; mitigating congestion
  • Technological advancements and real-time road pricing

Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

  • Affordable housing policy

*Available 2-3 p.m. PT on Thursday and after 12 p.m. PT on Friday

George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Tel: 604-822-3728
Cell: 778-837-1316
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Kinder Morgan; Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; Site C
  • Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Housing, child care, taxation, affordability

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cell: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   