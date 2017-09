Mariana Brussoni, a UBC professor, spoke to a number of media outlets after a single father was barred by the province from sending his children to school on a city bus.

She said some parents’ fear of “stranger danger” aren’t based on facts.

Stories appeared on CTV, Huffington Post and in the Canadian Press (MSN, Toronto Star, News 1130, Metro News, Yahoo, Kelowna Daily Courier, and in the Times Colonist).