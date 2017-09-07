A full house for Prime Minister Trudeau’s Town Hall at UBC Okanagan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at UBC Okanagan for a public town hall on September 6, 2017. Credit: Don Erhardt

Over 2,500 people were on hand at the UBC Okanagan campus on Wednesday night for a Town Hall event hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The free public event drew significant participation from the newly arrived UBC Okanagan students as well as campus staff, faculty and the local Okanagan community. Also in the crowd were 180 federal MPs, in Kelowna for a government caucus meeting.

This was the first visit for Trudeau – a UBC alumnus (BEd’98) – to UBC as Prime Minister as he took questions and engaged with the audience on a range of issues.

“It was a delight to welcome the Prime Minister back to his alma mater and a wonderful opportunity to showcase UBC’s innovative Okanagan campus,” says UBC Okanagan Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Deborah Buszard. “Since 2005, the Okanagan community has embraced UBC and what we are building here. We are very proud of our role in promoting dialogue and sharing new knowledge and ideas with this region and the world.”

A collection of full resolution images from the event are available here.

Video