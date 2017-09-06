UBC experts on interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada has hiked its key interest rate for the second time in less than two months.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Thomas Davidoff

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Impact on housing markets

*Available 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Giovanni Gallipoli

Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 604-822-4724

Cell: 604-782-1717

Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

Macroeconomic policy; economic inequality, taxation and price adjustments

*Available from 11:35 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.