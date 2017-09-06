UBC experts on interest rate hike

September 6, 2017

The Bank of Canada has hiked its key interest rate for the second time in less than two months.

UBC experts are available to comment: 

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact on housing markets

*Available 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Giovanni Gallipoli
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-4724
Cell: 604-782-1717
Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

  • Macroeconomic policy; economic inequality, taxation and price adjustments

*Available from 11:35 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

