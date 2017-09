Business in Vancouver reported on the battle between telecom players Bell and Rogers for sports programming. Rogers is launching Sportsnet 650 this September, and UBC Sauder School of Business professor James Brander believes the new sports channel can edge out competitors.

“If we look just at the Vancouver radio market it is hard to see how there is room for Sportsnet 650 and TSN 1040,” he said. “The Vancouver Canucks are the only high-demand local sport.”