A super bright meteor lit up the night sky over B.C. and Alberta

UBC experts gave comments to media following the appearance of a very bright meteor over the night sky in B.C. and Alberta.

In interviews with Buzzfeed, CBC and Globe and Mail, UBC astronomer Brett Gladman said the meteor was emitting light starting from an altitude of more than 100 kilometres, and since the blast was heard over a huge distance, it was probably quite energetic. He added that searching for fragments would be quite difficult as the possible area could cover tens of thousands of square kilometres.

UBC astronomer Jaymie Matthews told CBC (here and here) that the object poses no danger and is actually quite common. While some meteorites have market value, he believes it could be challenging to find the fragments.