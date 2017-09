Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Globe and Mail quoted a UBC professor in a story about scrapping academic and athletic awards in elementary and middle schools.

Nancy Perry, a professor of educational and counselling psychology, said awards may be helpful for children who need an incentive to get started. But they can keep kids from trying something new.

“Do we need to define excellence as one standard for all? Can we not recognize everybody for their learning?” Perry said.