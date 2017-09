Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Globe and Mail story about the space issue in dense cities quoted UBC sociologist Nathanael Lauster.

“Effectively, people are priced out of large spaces, especially if you are wanting to live close to the city centre. In the context of a place like Vancouver, where can you go that’s affordable? You’re really getting pushed out to find somewhere where you could find lots of space that’s affordable,” said Lauster.