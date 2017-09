Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

News 1130 reported on UBC research on a new osteoporosis treatment that uses a compound from red sage, a herb used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The researchers are planning to secure funding for clinical trials.