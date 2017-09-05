UBC experts on back-to-school topics

September 5, 2017

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to back-to-school as B.C. children begin their first full school year since a Supreme Court of Canada decision on class size and composition.

Mariana Brussoni
School of Population and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-875-3712
Email: mbrussoni@cfri.ca

  • injury prevention
  • risky play
  • parenting

*unavailable during afternoon of Sept. 5

Jason Ellis
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • K-12
  • school boards

Stephen Petrina
Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-822-5325
Email: stephen.petrina@ubc.ca

  • bullying
  • digital literacy
  • educational technology

Michelle Stack
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-369-7572
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

  • education in B.C.
  • media and educational policy and politics

Charles Ungerleider
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-600-1040 or 604-734-9250
Email: c.u@ubc.ca

  • educational governance policy
  • finance and educational practice

