Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC historian John Roosa was quoted in a Jakarta Post review of a book written by a former political detainee in Indonesia, Mars Noersmono.

Noersmono was held on Buru Island, and Roosa said he hoped Indonesia would learn from the past by respecting the law.