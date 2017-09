Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Daily Mail and other outlets reported on UBC research that showed smoking too much marijuana could cause fertility problems because the drug caused sperm to “swim in circles”.

UBC researcher Dr Victor Chow said: “The weight of the ­evidence is that marijuana ­probably has a negative impact not only for sperm counts but sperm function.”

Similar stories appeared in the New Zealand Herald and Metro UK.