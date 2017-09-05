Small businesses, Trudeau government headed for showdown

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Canadian Press interviewed UBC economist Kevin Milligan for a story on the expected backlash against the federal small business tax proposals.

Milligan, who has advised the Liberals on tax reform, supported the goal of putting everyone on the same footing when it comes to taxes, but thought the proposals had room for improvement.

“I’m really glad that they’ve set up this period of consultation. And the reason is, when you get into writing the legislation, that’s a really tricky thing,” Milligan said.

The story appeared on CBC, CTV, Global, Financial Post, MSN and Yahoo, News 1130, Times Colonist, and Metro News.