Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Squamish Chief story on parental alienation–when a child is led to fear, hate or disrespect one parent–quoted Edward Kruk, associate professor of social work at UBC.

Kruk said children can suffer severe social and emotional problems due to parental alienation. He believes family law should promote shared parenting instead of favouring one parent over the other.