CBC (12:27 mark), Global and other media outlets reported on moving day for thousands of UBC students Saturday.

The CBC segment noted that 750 new beds have been added to the over 11,000 student spaces available at UBC. Andrew Parr, UBC’s managing director of student housing and hospitality services, talked about students’ emotional experience on move-in day.

Global highlighted the long waitlist for student beds and quoted Parr and Lisa Colby, with UBC’s faculty staff housing. According to Parr, the challenge of finding affordable housing close to school is made greater by Vancouver’s affordability problem. Colby discussed UBC’s pilot program to encourage staff to live on campus.

Similar stories appeared on Ming Pao and News 1130.