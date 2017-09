Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Hakai article reposted on the Tyee discussed the search for a better way to farm fish, following the recent escape of more than 300,000 Atlantic salmon from their floating farm off Washington state into the Salish Sea.

Tony Farrell, an animal physiologist at UBC, commented on whether land-based fish farming would work better. He said that land operations have hidden costs as they produce a lot of greenhouse gases, but the technology could improve.