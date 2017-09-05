Foreign students flock to Canada

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CBC interviewed Pam Ratner, UBC’s vice-provost, enrollment and academic facilities, in a story on foreign students in Canada’s universities.

The article noted that UBC has the second highest number of foreign students in Canada after the University of Toronto. It quoted Ratner as saying that while they’re here, international students enhance the learning environment, and many stay on to start up businesses of their own.

A similar Business in Vancouver story compared UBC tuition fees for international and domestic students: about $35,000 for a year for a bachelor of arts degree compared to $5,000.