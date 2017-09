Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Fox News op-ed on recovery after Hurricane Harvey quoted UBC professor of psychology Elizabeth Dunn. Dunn said research shows that people who donate money and supplies to disaster survivors gain mental and physical health advantages.

“People who donate money to charity are happier in poor and rich countries alike,” said Dunn. “You don’t have to have a lot to experience the emotional benefits of giving.”