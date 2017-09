Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A Canadian Press story on government’s role in reducing wildfire risk quoted Lori Daniels, an associate professor of forest and conservation sciences at UBC.

Daniels said government has spent billions preparing for a big earthquake but hasn’t given equal priority to wildfires.

Wildfires have severe consequences and they happen every summer, said Daniels.

The story appeared on CTV, CBC, National Post, Times Colonist, National Observer, News 1130, Castanet and other outlets.