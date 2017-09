Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CTV reported on how universities and colleges are preparing for possible opioid overdoses as students head to campus.

The article mentioned the free naloxone kits offered to UBC students who are at risk of overdose.