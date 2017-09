Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Castanet mentioned UBC in a story about the inclusion of social and emotional learning in Central Okanagan schools.

The article reported experts on the subject from UBC and UBC’s Okanagan campus were brought in to speak at the district’s leader’s institute last week.