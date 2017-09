Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The National Post quoted Victor Chow, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of urological sciences, about recent research into the effects of marijuana usage on sperm counts.

Chow said “the weight of the evidence is that marijuana does affect sperm counts.”

The story also appeared in the Edmonton Journal.