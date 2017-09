Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daily Mail mentioned UBC research in a story about a European study that found children of insomniacs pick up poor sleeping habits from their mothers.

The UBC study found parents who worry about their children’s sleep habits are more prone to depression.