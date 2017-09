Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Globe and Mail interviewed Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research and the Liu Institute for Global Issues, in a story about the potential for Canada to mediate tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Evans said “there are mixed signals from Washington about whether even a limited Canadian initiative would be welcome.”