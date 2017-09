Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Metro News reported on the student housing waitlists at UBC.

Andrew Parr, managing director of Student Housing and Hospitality Services, said on the West side of Vancouver “the amount of rental units proximate to campus is not growing in any way. It may in fact be shrinking.”