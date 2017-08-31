UBC Student Housing Media Backgrounder

Vancouver campus

UBC has more on-campus housing than any university in Canada with 11,796 beds as of September 2017. By 2019, we will have 12,500 beds.

All first-year students who wish to live on campus and apply on time have a guaranteed spot in student residence.

Demand for affordable student housing is significant, which is why the university is investing close to half a billion dollars in new student housing developments between 2015 and 2020. UBC has added 2,950 beds since 2011 including: $43-million Totem Park Infill 1 – opened in 2011 with 567 beds $165.5-million Ponderosa Commons – opened in 2014 and 2016 with 1,150 beds $127.5-million Orchard Commons – opened in September 2016 with 1,047 beds $51.5-million Brock Commons (Tallwood House) – opened in July 2017 with 404 beds $32-million Totem Infill – opened in August 2017 with 350 beds

Two additional projects – one in construction and one at the early design stage – will add another 1,300 beds by 2021. By then, with 13,100 beds on the Vancouver campus, UBC will be one of the largest student housing providers in North America.

UBC has land set aside to build up to 17,000 beds in future should demand continue to grow.

Of UBC’s student residences, approximately 40 per cent are occupied by new first-year students and 60 per cent by upper year and graduate students. Approximately 40 per cent of our inventory is year-round housing, and 60 per cent serves the winter session.

Returning students and graduate students have access to both winter session and year-round residences. Additionally, there are 626 townhouses and apartments for students with families on year-round contracts.

In 2014, our year-round student residences that we offer to returning students had a 12 per cent vacancy rate at the start of the contract term (May). In 2015, that vacancy rate was three per cent and since 2016, we have been at capacity with a growing waitlist.

Okanagan campus

Currently, there are 1,676 student beds at UBC Okanagan with plans to expand to 2,106 beds by 2020. UBC is investing an estimated $61.3 million in two buildings with a total of 440 beds and a new commons block (with a 24-hour front desk and a dining facility).