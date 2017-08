Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Globe and Mail interviewed Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, after a Taiwanese prosecutor appealed to Ottawa to provide better co-operation to help stop the flow of Canadian marijuana.

Byers said the increased economic ties between Canada and Taiwan requires police and judicial co-operation because many kinds of criminal activities are associated with economic activity.