Students move into their campus homes

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Location/Map: Orchard Commons residence (6363 Agronomy Rd.) – map

Parking: West Parkade – map

Please ensure media credentials are prominently displayed on vehicle.

Meet at Orchard Commons quadrangle at corner of Agronomy Road and West Mall.

Event details: First-year students move into their new on-campus homes at Orchard Commons student residence. The $127.5-million complex was completed in 2016, and has 1,046 beds. It is one of three new student residences opened on the Vancouver campus in the last two years, creating 1,801 additional student beds. UBC Vancouver now has 11,800 student beds—more than any other university in Canada.

Interviews:

Andrew Parr

Managing Director, UBC Student Housing and Hospitality Services