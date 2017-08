Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Indo-Canadian Voice featured work on social and emotional learning pioneered by UBC education professors Kimberly Schonert-Reichl and Shelly Hymel.

UBC became the first university in North America to make these components part of teacher training.