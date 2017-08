Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Mark Okerstrom, a UBC alumnus, is the new chief executive officer of Expedia, Bloomberg reported.

Okerstrom studied law at UBC before obtaining a master’s of business administration degree from Harvard University.

