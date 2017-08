Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scientific American reported on a UBC study that found fish could be up to 30 per cent smaller in three decades because of climate change.

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and one of the study’s co-authors, said the trend is “happening on a grand scale throughout the world now.”

A similar story appeared on CNBC and CBC.