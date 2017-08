Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CBC reported on mixed reality technology used to explore the brain at UBC.

Claudia Krebs, a professor of anatomy in UBC’s faculty of medicine, said the interactive 3D models of neuroanatomy allow students to have a deeper understanding of the brain.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.