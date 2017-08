Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hannah, a UBC geographer with expertise in environmental assessment processes, spoke to the Vancouver Sun after Canada’s energy regulator said Kinder Morgan must meet more conditions before starting construction on the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

Hannah said there is nothing unusual about the NEB update of the conditions to the federal government.

The story also appeared in the Calgary Herald.