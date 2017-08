Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Canadian Press reported on Taylor Nill, who will join the UBC Thunderbirds coaching staff under his father, head coach Blake Nill.

Nill, who played for his father at the University of Calgary, will be tasked with tutoring the team’s running backs. The story appeared on CTV, Sportsnet, in the National Post and The Province.