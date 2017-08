Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National Post quoted Kevin Milligan, a UBC economist, in a story about the Liberal government’s new small-business tax reforms.

Milligan said the changes must be implemented skilfully to ensure that mom-and-pop small businesses are not hurt.